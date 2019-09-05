Contrasting of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.40 N/A 0.63 22.18 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.74 N/A 0.33 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.