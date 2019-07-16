Contrasting of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.28% and 22.39%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.