Contrasting of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.58 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $28, which is potential 24.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 44% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.