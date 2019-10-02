Contrasting of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 3.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 24.08% respectively. About 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.