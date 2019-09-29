Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.