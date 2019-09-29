Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
