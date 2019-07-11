Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 35.63% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
