Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 35.63% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.