Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.