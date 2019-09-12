Contrasting of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

This is a contrast between Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.66% and 13.2% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.