Contrasting of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.10 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.