Contrasting of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.50
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 14.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
