Contrasting of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.50 N/A 1.16 10.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 14.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.