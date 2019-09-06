Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.94
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.36
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.