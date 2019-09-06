Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.94 N/A -0.11 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.