Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.59 N/A 0.86 19.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 9.22% and its average price target is $18.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.