Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.59
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 9.22% and its average price target is $18.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.