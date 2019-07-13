Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers.
Dividends
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers beat Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
