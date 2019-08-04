Contrasting of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.89 N/A 0.18 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.