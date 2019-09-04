Contrasting of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.23 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 14.40% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.31% respectively. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 3.02%. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.