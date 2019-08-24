Contrasting of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 3.02%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.