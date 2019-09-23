Contrasting of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Since Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.