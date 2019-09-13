Contrasting of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.43
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
