Contrasting of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.43 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.