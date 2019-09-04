Contrasting of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.24 N/A 0.38 43.37 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.65 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average price target and a 22.59% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 65.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.