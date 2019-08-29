Contrasting of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Its Competitors

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 6.63% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 N/A 16 43.37 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s peers beat Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.