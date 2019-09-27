Contrasting of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 19.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.