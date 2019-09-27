Contrasting of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 19.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.