Contrasting of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.25 N/A 0.10 155.67 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.91 N/A 2.55 9.95

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -15.51% and its average target price is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.