Contrasting of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 27.99 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.