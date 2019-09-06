Contrasting of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.61 N/A 0.54 27.99 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.