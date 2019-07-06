Contrasting of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.54 26.22 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 23.47%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.