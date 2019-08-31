Contrasting of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77 State Street Corporation 61 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and State Street Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the average price target of State Street Corporation is $61.83, which is potential 20.50% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.85% and 93.1% respectively. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.24% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.