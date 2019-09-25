Contrasting of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.95 N/A 0.57 23.77 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 40.86%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.