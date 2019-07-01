Contrasting of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.65 N/A -0.02 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.54 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.