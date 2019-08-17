Contrasting of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Its Peers

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has 11.85% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 13 23.77 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.