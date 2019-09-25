Contrasting of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.65 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.