Contrasting of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.65
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
