Contrasting of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.29 N/A -0.07 0.00 Moelis & Company 39 2.11 N/A 2.29 14.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Moelis & Company’s potential upside is 38.97% and its consensus target price is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 90.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Moelis & Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.