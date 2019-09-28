Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 17.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.