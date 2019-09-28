Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 17.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.