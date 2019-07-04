Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.32 N/A 0.63 23.50

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.