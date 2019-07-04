Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.32
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
