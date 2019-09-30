Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 62.13%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
