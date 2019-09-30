Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 62.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.