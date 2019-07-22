Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Since Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.74 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 11.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.