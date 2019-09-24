Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 32.83% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
