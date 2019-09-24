Contrasting of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 32.83% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.