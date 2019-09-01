Contrasting of Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuvectra Corporation has 76.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nuvectra Corporation has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuvectra Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.80% -36.80% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuvectra Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuvectra Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuvectra Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while Nuvectra Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Nuvectra Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuvectra Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvectra Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nuvectra Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuvectra Corporation’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.