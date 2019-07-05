Contrasting of NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 56 2.68 N/A 0.93 64.90 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.18 N/A -876.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuVasive Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuVasive Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a 4.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of NuVasive Inc. shares. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.