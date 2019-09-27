Contrasting of NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 60 3.05 N/A 0.93 71.46 Cutera Inc. 22 2.48 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NuVasive Inc. and Cutera Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4%

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cutera Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuVasive Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Cutera Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. NuVasive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Cutera Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Cutera Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NuVasive Inc. is $64.2, with potential downside of -2.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NuVasive Inc. and Cutera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.8% respectively. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Cutera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18%

For the past year NuVasive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cutera Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cutera Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.