Contrasting of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nutanix Inc. has 76.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nutanix Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nutanix Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix Inc. 0.00% -141.90% -29.40% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nutanix Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix Inc. N/A 35 0.00 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nutanix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix Inc. 1 3 9 2.69 Industry Average 1.33 2.67 4.89 2.79

$48.07 is the consensus target price of Nutanix Inc., with a potential upside of 146.26%. As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 69.68%. With higher possible upside potential for Nutanix Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Nutanix Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nutanix Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nutanix Inc. -7.54% -13.92% -47.18% -54.84% -53.56% -45.42% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Nutanix Inc. has -45.42% weaker performance while Nutanix Inc.’s competitors have 48.47% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nutanix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Nutanix Inc.’s competitors have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nutanix Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nutanix Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Nutanix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nutanix Inc.’s competitors beat Nutanix Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds. Its software products also comprise Prism, which delivers integrated virtualization and infrastructure management, operational analytics, search-first interface, and self-service and one-click administration solutions. The companyÂ’s solution addresses a range of workloads, such as enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. It serves customers in a range of industries comprising automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company also sells its services to service providers who utilize its operating system to provide various cloud-based services to their customers, including infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. Nutanix, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.