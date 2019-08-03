Contrasting of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NuStar Energy L.P. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NuStar Energy L.P. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.14 1.89 2.35

With average price target of $32, NuStar Energy L.P. has a potential upside of 13.03%. The potential upside of the peers is 18.83%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NuStar Energy L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Volatility and Risk

NuStar Energy L.P. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers are 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.