Contrasting of Nucor Corporation (NUE) and Its Rivals

As Steel & Iron company, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nucor Corporation has 81% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Nucor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nucor Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.10% 13.20% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nucor Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation N/A 57 7.28 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Nucor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Nucor Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nucor Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

$56.67 is the consensus target price of Nucor Corporation, with a potential upside of 8.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 54.90%. Based on the data given earlier, Nucor Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nucor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Nucor Corporation has weaker performance than Nucor Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nucor Corporation are 3.4 and 1.6. Competitively, Nucor Corporation’s competitors have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nucor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nucor Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Nucor Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nucor Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Nucor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nucor Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.