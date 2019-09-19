Contrasting of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.95 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights NuCana plc and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuCana plc and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuCana plc and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 154.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.