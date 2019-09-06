Contrasting of NuCana plc (NCNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We will be comparing the differences between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.50 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuCana plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential is 89.75% at a $20 average target price. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $1, with potential upside of 48.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NuCana plc seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 31.9%. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year NuCana plc was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NuCana plc beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.