Contrasting of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.25 N/A -0.22 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 4.56 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuance Communications Inc. and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuance Communications Inc. and Talend S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.83% and an $22 consensus target price. Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 62.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than Nuance Communications Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.