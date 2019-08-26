Contrasting of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

We are contrasting Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -0.22 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.34 N/A -6.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuance Communications Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuance Communications Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Nuance Communications Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Marin Software Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Marin Software Incorporated which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 35% respectively. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 17.75% are Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.