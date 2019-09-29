Contrasting of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has 79.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.27% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 126,917,545.54% 16.00% 7.50% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 52.95M 42 17.52 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.75 2.44

With consensus price target of $88, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has a potential upside of 108.48%. The peers have a potential upside of 64.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.33% -17.97% -37.84% -37.17% -44.89% -34.81% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend while Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 2.07 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.