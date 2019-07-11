Contrasting of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) and Its Rivals

As Broadcasting – TV company, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
NTN Buzztime Inc. has 25.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NTN Buzztime Inc. has 6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.30%
|-1.80%
|Industry Average
|109.09%
|19.01%
|5.33%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|91.08M
|83.49M
|57.14
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|2.57
|2.93
The competitors have a potential upside of 49.65%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NTN Buzztime Inc.
|-8.36%
|-17.03%
|6.04%
|-3.15%
|-35.8%
|57.44%
|Industry Average
|1.12%
|8.83%
|20.01%
|19.04%
|37.59%
|29.83%
For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
NTN Buzztime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.54 and has 2.48 Quick Ratio. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NTN Buzztime Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.82 shows that NTN Buzztime Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 34.18% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
NTN Buzztime Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers beat NTN Buzztime Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
