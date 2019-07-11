Contrasting of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) and Its Rivals

As Broadcasting – TV company, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NTN Buzztime Inc. has 25.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NTN Buzztime Inc. has 6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -4.30% -1.80% Industry Average 109.09% 19.01% 5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 91.08M 83.49M 57.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.57 2.93

The competitors have a potential upside of 49.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NTN Buzztime Inc. -8.36% -17.03% 6.04% -3.15% -35.8% 57.44% Industry Average 1.12% 8.83% 20.01% 19.04% 37.59% 29.83%

For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

NTN Buzztime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.54 and has 2.48 Quick Ratio. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that NTN Buzztime Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 34.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NTN Buzztime Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers beat NTN Buzztime Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.