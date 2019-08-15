Contrasting of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and Its Competitors

We are comparing NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of NRG Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NRG Energy Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has NRG Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NRG Energy Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. N/A 38 35.86 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

NRG Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio NRG Energy Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for NRG Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 2.00 2.48

With consensus target price of $48.4, NRG Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 42.44%. The potential upside of the rivals is 11.54%. Based on the results shown earlier, NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NRG Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NRG Energy Inc. had bearish trend while NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRG Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.6. Competitively, NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. NRG Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NRG Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.