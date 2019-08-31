Contrasting of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. 38 0.95 N/A 0.95 35.86 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.18 N/A 0.37 96.11

Table 1 highlights NRG Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NRG Energy Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NRG Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NRG Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

NRG Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $48.4, while its potential upside is 32.97%. Competitively the consensus target price of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is $40, which is potential 6.78% upside. Based on the results given earlier, NRG Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NRG Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year NRG Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

NRG Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.